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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: LDF’s K K Shailaja vs UDF’s Sunny Joseph makes Peravoor a key political battleground

The contest has drawn significant attention as it pits two prominent leaders against each other in a constituency that has historically leaned towards the Congress.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:02 IST
Kerala NewsLeft Democratic FrontK K ShailajaUnited Democratic Frontkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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