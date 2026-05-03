Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Leaders express confidence ahead of results on May 4

Speaking to reporters, Kerala Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the situation was favourable for the CPI(M)-led LDF across the state.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us