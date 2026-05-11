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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Left parties to do serious introspection on reasons behind debacle

The Left parties would also be doing necessary course correction and rectification to strengthen the party after an "in-depth" review in the coming days.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Newskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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