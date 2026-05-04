Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Left's lone bastion slips away as CPI(M) suffers one of the biggest defeats

Anti-incumbency against ten year long rule led by Pinarayi Vijayan in two consecutive terms as well as organisational issues of the party are strongly reflecting in the trends.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us