<p>Thrissur: A 62-year-old man collapsed and died after casting his vote at Vaniampara here on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Vinodan, a native of Ramanchira near Vaniampara, police said.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a>, Vinodan had reached EKM UP School in Vaniampara in the morning to cast his vote.</p>.<p>After standing in the queue for nearly an hour, he exercised his franchise.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | How Kerala voted in the past.<p>While coming out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/polling">polling</a> station, he suddenly collapsed at around 10.45 am, police said.</p>.<p>Though people nearby rushed to help sit him on a chair, his condition worsened, police said.</p>.<p>An ambulance soon reached the spot and shifted him to a government hospital, where he was declared dead.</p>.<p>A case will be registered and investigation initiated into the incident, police said. </p>