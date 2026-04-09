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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Man dies after casting vote in Kerala's Thrissur

The deceased was identified as Vinodan, a native of Ramanchira near Vaniampara
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsKeralavotingKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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