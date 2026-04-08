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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Meet the candidate: From bicycle to black dress, Chandy Oommen makes his campaign a different one

Chandy even avoided banners and posters for campaigns as he is quite confident that he is familiar to the people with his works as an MLA.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:52 IST
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Rahul Gandhi takes a bicycle ride along Chandy Oommen to be part of his green campaign.

Rahul Gandhi takes a bicycle ride along Chandy Oommen to be part of his green campaign.

Credit: Chandy Oommen Facebook

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Published 08 April 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala Assemblykerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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