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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Meet the candidate: G Sudhakaran

 Sudhakaran poses a bitter deal for CPM in Ambalappuzha.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)AlappuzhaG SudhakaranKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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