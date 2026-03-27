<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha often brings to mind the popular 'palpayasam' prasada of the Ambalapuzha Sri Krishna temple. But in this Kerala assembly polls, what is brewing in Ambalapuzha is the fight put up by dissident veteran CPI(M) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-sudhakaran">G Sudhakaran</a> against CPI(M) official candidate, sitting MLA H Salam. </p><p>A two time minister, 79 year old Sudhakaran has a clean track record. He is a hardcore communist leader and also proved his popularity by increasing his victory margin in elections. Sudhakaran also had an emotional connection with the party as his brother G Bhuwaneswaran was martyred in political clashes at a younger age.</p><p>The Congress-led United Democratic Front is backing him in the elections.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Huge blow for CPI(M) as senior leader G Sudhakaran decides to contest as independent from Ambalappuzha .<p>Sudhakaran, who is a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alappuzha">Alappuzha</a>, entered politics as a student and held various positions in the party. He was first elected to the Kerala assembly in 1996 from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha. He won from Ambalappuzha in 2006, 2011 and 2016. Each time he kept on increasing his victory margin - from 11,929 in 2006 to 22,621 in 2016. H Salam who succeeded him in 2021 could win with a margin of 11,125 votes, which is an indicator of Sudhakaran's influence in the constituency.</p><p>While Sudhakaran cites insult and neglect by party leaders as reason for quitting party and contesting as rebel, CPI(M) leadership is trying to frame Sudhakaran as a parliamentary ambitious person. A statement of Sudhakaran that a section of swing voters who used to vote for BJP might vote for him has triggered 'BJP deal' allegation against him from CPI(M) camps. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijayan rejects Satheesan’s claim on RSS backing, accuses Congress of ‘ties’ with Sangh.<p>Sudhakaran is trying to trigger sentiments of the hardcore communist workers of Alappuzha by putting prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and minister Saji Cheriyan, under a shadow of suspicion over the attack towards the memorial of one of the founder leaders of the communist movement in the state P Krishnapillai in 2013.</p><p>Sudhakaran being a staunch loyalist of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan earlier, the present moves by Sudhakaran is also triggering whisper campaigns that he may emerge as a corrective force like Achuthanandan, who is also from Alappuzha district.</p>