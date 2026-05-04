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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Minister Ganesh Kumar on verge of first defeat in Pathanapuram as counting nears end

Kumar had expressed confidence during the campaign that he would retain the seat with a record margin.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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