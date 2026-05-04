<p>Kollam, Kerala: Transport Minister and actor K B Ganesh Kumar, who remained undefeated for over two-and-a-half decades in electoral politics, is on the verge of defeat in the Pathanapuram constituency as counting of votes in the Kerala Assembly elections enters the final stages, according to EC figures.</p>.<p>The Kerala Congress (B) chief is trailing Congress candidate Jyothikumar Chamakkala by over 5,000 votes. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Kumar had defeated Chamakkala by nearly 15,000 votes.</p>.<p>However, Chamakkala continued his constituency work in Pathanapuram over the past five years, helping him make significant gains in the 2026 election Kerala Congress (B), traditionally part of the UDF, joined the LDF ahead of the 2021 election after the death of party founder R. Balakrishna Pillai, with the shift being led by his son, Ganesh Kumar.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | How Kerala voted in the past.<p>During the election campaign, controversy erupted after Congress leaders targeted Kumar over allegations regarding his alleged role in defaming former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case that was later closed by the CBI.</p>.<p>Kumar had expressed confidence during the campaign that he would retain the seat with a record margin.</p>.<p>The election is being closely watched as a high-stakes contest between the ruling LDF, which is seeking a rare third consecutive term, and the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade.</p>.<p>The NDA, though not seen as a contender for power, is hoping to improve its presence and vote share in the state.</p>