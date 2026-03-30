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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi silent on Sabarimala as part of CPI(M)-BJP nexus, alleges Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi was silent about Sabarimala in his campaign speech, which seems to be part of a renewed strategy of BJP to focus more on development issues.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiKerala NewsKerala Assemblykerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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