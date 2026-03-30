<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Sabarimala Ayyappa temple issue in his address in Kerala on Sunday was due CPI(M)-BJP nexus.</p><p>Addressing campaign meetings of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Monday, Rahul also recited lines of popular parody song 'Swarnam Kattathu Arappa..' (Who stole the gold) that causes embarrassment to the CPI(M).</p>.Kerala LoP V D Satheesan urges PM Modi to reconsider FCRA amendments.<p>Rahul said that Modi who used to refer to religion and temple did not mention about the Sabarimala gold theft issue while speaking in Kerala on Sunday. </p><p>"Modi forgot to speak about Sabarimala. He did not mention the issues related to Lord Ayyappa temple. This shows that BJP and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) are working together. Modi will speak about temples only if it brings votes," said Rahul.</p><p>In his earlier speeches in Kerala, Modi had accused both the UDF and the LDF over the Sabarimala gold theft row and also said that once the BJP-NDA comes to power in Kerala all involved in the scandal would be jailed. But he was silent about Sabarimala in his campaign speech in Kerala on Sunday, which seems to be part of a renewed strategy of BJP to focus more on development issues rather than religious issues. </p><p>Rahul also said that the LDF was being fully supported by the BJP in this election as the BJP wanted to defeat the UDF. </p><p>"There is a hidden hand of the BJP in this election. The left parties could not challenge the BJP at the national level. Only the Congress can challenge. Hence the BJP wants to defeat Congress," said Rahul.</p><p>He also said that the BJP-CPI(M) nexus was evident from the fact that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan never criticises Modi. Central agencies were not taking any action against Vijayan even as leaders of all opposition parties were being attacked.</p><p>"I have faced 36 cases and been interrogated for 55 hours continuously. But there is no such action against the Kerala chief minister or LDF leaders," Rahul said.</p>