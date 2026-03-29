<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Countering the 'BJP's B-team' allegation being raised by the Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress and CPI(M) are also acknowledging now that BJP-NDA is the A team in Kerala.</p><p>Addressing an assembly election campaign meeting at Palakkad on Sunday, Modi reiterated that CPI(M) and Congress are one and the same, and urged the people to elect BJP-NDA to power to bring drastic development in the state. He also alleged that the Congress and the CPI(M) led governments were 'looting' Kerala over these decades.</p><p>Modi, who attacked both the CPI(M) and Congress over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold theft in his recent speeches in Kerala, did not make any specific statement on Sabarimala on Sunday. He only said that religious centres would be freed from politics and corruption. It seems to be BJP's renewed strategy to give more focus on development rather than religious issues.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Thrissur turns saffron as PM Modi's roadshow draws over 50,000 people.<p>Modi, who also conducted a road show in adjacent Thrissur along with party candidates, was wearing a traditional Kerala attire and used Malayalam too in his speech. Hundreds of people cheered up the Prime Minister with 'Modi..Modi' sloganeering.</p><p>Modi said that the Congress and CPM launched a new propaganda by accusing each other that they were BJP's B-team. Hence they themselves have now admitted that BJP is the A-team in Kerala now. The CPM and Congress are one and the same as they are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc at the centre and many states.</p><p>Modi said that the Congress and the CPM were fearing that once the BJP comes to power, the corruption by them over these decades would be exposed.</p><p>"The Congress and CPM are only interested in vote bank politics. They have been indulged in corruption and communalism. They were having an understanding of alternately looting the state," he said.</p><p>Accusing that the Congress leaders were making dangerous statements for political gains and it could even put the NRIs at risk, the Prime Minister said that the government was giving due priority to ensure the safety of the score of NRIs, a major chunk of which are Malayalis, in West Asian countries. He said that he was in constant touch with heads of all countries involved and ensuring the safety of Indians.</p><p>Modi accused the ruling CPM government of not implementing various central government schemes for the welfare of the people. He also said that youths from Kerala are forced to go abroad for jobs owing to the failure of the CPM and Congress governments that ruled Kerala over the years in ensuring the state's development and generating job opportunities.</p><p>"Marathathu ini marum" (what that did not change so far will now change), Modi said in Malayalam adding that it is Modi's guarantee that there will be drastic development in Kerala once the BJP-NDA comes to power. "The large gathering here indicates the change that is going to happen in Kerala," said Modi, who also collected posters displayed by a couple of children at the venue.</p>