Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi terms BJP 'A team', stresses on development while keeping mum on Sabarimala

Modi also alleged that the Congress and the CPI(M) led governments have 'looted' Kerala over the decades.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 15:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 15:02 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us