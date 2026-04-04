<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Kerala's capital, drawing huge crowds and transforming the city's streets into a sea of supporters as the NDA stepped up its campaign for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">April 9 Assembly polls</a>.</p>.<p>Arriving here in the evening after addressing a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi started a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam to Karamana junction, with the stretch witnessing an overwhelming turnout.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'False rumours': PM Modi assures Lok Sabha seats won't be reduced in South India.<p>Hundreds of party workers and enthusiastic supporters thronged both sides of the route, waving party flags, raising slogans and eagerly trying to catch a glimpse of the prime minister as his convoy inched forward through the densely packed crowd.</p>.<p>Standing atop a richly decorated open vehicle, Modi greeted the crowd with folded hands and waves, at times holding aloft a symbolic lotus -- the BJP's party symbol -- drawing loud cheers from supporters.</p>.<p>The roadshow took on a festive atmosphere, with traditional art forms being performed along the route, adding colour to the political event.</p>.<p>Senior BJP leaders and candidates, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, R Sreelekha, V Muraleedharan and Karamana Jayan, joined the procession, reinforcing the party's show of strength in the state.</p>.<p>A large number of onlookers, including women across age groups, gathered along the route, many showering flowers and capturing the moments on their mobile phones.</p>.<p>The event underscored the BJP-led NDA's concerted push to energise its cadre and widen its grassroots presence in Kerala in the final phase of campaigning.</p>.<p>Party leaders expressed confidence that Modi's high-decibel campaign would translate into stronger electoral gains, helping the NDA make significant inroads and secure a notable number of seats in the upcoming polls. </p>