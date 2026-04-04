Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Modi's roadshow draws huge crowd ahead of April 9 polls

Arriving here in the evening after addressing a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi started a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam to Karamana junction, with the stretch witnessing an overwhelming turnout.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsKeralaNarendra ModiNDAKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us