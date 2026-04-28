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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Muslim outfits back IUML leader Kunhalikutty for Chief Minister's post

IUML is the second largest coalition partner in the UDF and won 15 seats in 2021 Assembly polls, just six seats behind the Congress.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:04 IST
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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