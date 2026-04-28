<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the intense lobbying within the Congress in Kerala for the Chief Minister post even ahead of the election results coming, a known filmmaker as well as a Muslim outfit have mooted Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) senior leader P K Kunhalikutty as the next Chief Minister.</p><p>Filmmaker Omar Lulu said that Congress should be giving due consideration to the IUML and other coalition partners that stood with the party despite being not in power either at the centre or the state for the last ten years.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Row over communal campaign against IUML woman candidate.<p>"Offering the Chief Minister post to Kunhalikutty would be a chance for the Congress to show gratitude to the IUML for remaining firmly with the Congress," he said in social media on Monday.</p><p>In another post made a few days back, Lulu also said that the most qualified person in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to lead Kerala for a better future would be Kunhalikutty in view of his political acumen, development vision and international exposure.</p><p>Sunni Mahal Federation leaders also said that they wish to have Kuhalikutty as the next chief minister.</p><p>IUML is the second largest coalition partner in the UDF and won 15 seats in 2021 Assembly polls, just six seats behind the Congress. In this election IUML contested in 26 seats. Hence the party is expected to emerge as a key player.</p><p>Vested interests groups were already unleashing a campaign that the IUML would be dictating terms to the Congress. There are even rumors that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may try to woo the IUML after reviewing the poll results. </p><p>Meanwhile, despite repeated instructions from the Congress leadership, the lobbying within the Congress is continuing. AICC top leader Rahul Gandhi also reportedly covneyed displeasure over it.</p><p>Even a newspaper advertisement highlighting the political career of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala appeared the other day. Party state leadership had sought an explanation from a Congress local leader who gave the advertisement.</p><p>While hoarding supporting opposition leader V D Satheesan appeared at some places, banners accusing Satheesan of carrying out promotional exercise appeared in Kochi on Tuesday.<br></p>