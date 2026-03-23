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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Namesake candidates emerge across constituencies as nominations close

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, several such name-sake candidates are likely to exit the contest.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticscandidatesKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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