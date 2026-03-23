<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the deadline for filing nominations for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> assembly elections ended on Monday, several candidates are facing the challenge of namesakes in different constituencies.</p>.<p>Among those affected are Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar, Minister P Rajeev, CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth, Congress leader Praveen Kumar K and Thomas Unniyadan.</p>.<p>More such cases are likely to emerge as nomination details are still being uploaded on the official website.</p>.<p>Anvar, who is contesting from Beypore against Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas, son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is facing as many as four name-sakes.</p>.<p>Independent candidates Anwar Al Hassan and three others with the name Anvar have filed nominations from Beypore in Kozhikode, where P V Anvar is in the fray.</p>.Kerala's Rs 311 cr disaster mitigation fund approved but state didn't apply for release: FM Sitharaman.<p>In Kalamassery, an independent candidate named Rajeev has filed nomination paper in the constituency where Minister P Rajeev is contesting.</p>.<p>At Thiruvambady, where Muslim League leader C K Kasim is contesting, two other candidates with the same name have also filed nominations.</p>.<p>In Vattiyoorkavu, sitting MLA V K Prasanth faces a name-sake in independent candidate Prasanth K.</p>.<p>In Koyilandy, Kozhikode DCC president Praveen Kumar K is up against an independent candidate with the same name.</p>.<p>Similarly, Congress leader Thomas Unniyadan, contesting from Irinjalakuda, is also facing a candidate with the name Thomas.</p>.<p>After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, several such name-sake candidates are likely to exit the contest.</p>