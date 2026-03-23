Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Namesakes emerge in polls; CM among candidates facing same-name rivals

CPI(M) rebel leader G Sudhakaran is also facing a namesake in Ambalapuzha, a person named Sudhakaran, who has filed nomination as an independent.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us