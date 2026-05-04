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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | NDA re-opens account in Kerala assembly as BJP's Gopakumar wins from Chathanoor constituency

Gopakumar reacted that it was the result of the dedicated work of the Sangh Parivar organisations as well as workers from the grassroot levels.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsKerala News

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