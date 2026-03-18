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BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenges CPI(M)'s Sivankutty in Kerala's Nemom for 2026 Assembly polls amid shifting voter dynamics.
Key points
• BJP's high-stakes gamble
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared his candidacy for Nemom, aiming to reclaim the seat lost in 2021 and replicate local body poll success.
• LDF's defensive stance
CPI(M) MLA Sivankutty dismisses BJP's claims, citing development work and accusing Congress of 'adjustment politics' to counter BJP's rise.
• Voter shift analysis
BJP's vote share declined from 47.46% in 2016 to 35.54% in 2021, while LDF and Congress gained, though Chandrasekhar polled 45% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
• Development vs
Chandrasekhar challenges Sivankutty on development claims, while Sivankutty counters by emphasizing secularism and community outreach.
• Intensifying campaign dynamics
Both parties escalate campaigns with national leaders' involvement, as Nemom becomes a battleground for broader Kerala electoral strategies.
Key statistics
47.46%
BJP's vote share in 2016
35.54%
BJP's vote share in 2021
45%
Chandrasekhar's 2024 Lok Sabha vote share in Nemom
38.24%
Sivankutty's 2021 vote share
41.39%
Sivankutty's 2016 vote share
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 March 2026, 05:48 IST