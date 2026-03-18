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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Nemom battle heats up as BJP looks to reclaim lost ground

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the state BJP president, declared himself a candidate for the Nemom constituency.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 05:48 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Nemom battle heats up as BJP looks to reclaim lost ground

In one line
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenges CPI(M)'s Sivankutty in Kerala's Nemom for 2026 Assembly polls amid shifting voter dynamics.
Key points
BJP's high-stakes gamble
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared his candidacy for Nemom, aiming to reclaim the seat lost in 2021 and replicate local body poll success.
LDF's defensive stance
CPI(M) MLA Sivankutty dismisses BJP's claims, citing development work and accusing Congress of 'adjustment politics' to counter BJP's rise.
Voter shift analysis
BJP's vote share declined from 47.46% in 2016 to 35.54% in 2021, while LDF and Congress gained, though Chandrasekhar polled 45% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Development vs
Chandrasekhar challenges Sivankutty on development claims, while Sivankutty counters by emphasizing secularism and community outreach.
Intensifying campaign dynamics
Both parties escalate campaigns with national leaders' involvement, as Nemom becomes a battleground for broader Kerala electoral strategies.
Key statistics
47.46%
BJP's vote share in 2016
35.54%
BJP's vote share in 2021
45%
Chandrasekhar's 2024 Lok Sabha vote share in Nemom
38.24%
Sivankutty's 2021 vote share
41.39%
Sivankutty's 2016 vote share
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 March 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsRajeev ChandrasekharKerala elections

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