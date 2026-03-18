BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenges CPI(M)'s Sivankutty in Kerala's Nemom for 2026 Assembly polls amid shifting voter dynamics.

In one line

Key points

• BJP's high-stakes gamble BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared his candidacy for Nemom, aiming to reclaim the seat lost in 2021 and replicate local body poll success.

• LDF's defensive stance CPI(M) MLA Sivankutty dismisses BJP's claims, citing development work and accusing Congress of 'adjustment politics' to counter BJP's rise.

• Voter shift analysis BJP's vote share declined from 47.46% in 2016 to 35.54% in 2021, while LDF and Congress gained, though Chandrasekhar polled 45% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

• Development vs Chandrasekhar challenges Sivankutty on development claims, while Sivankutty counters by emphasizing secularism and community outreach.