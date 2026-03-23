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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Oommen Chandy’s legacy put to test in Puthuppally as son faces triangular contest

The Congress stalwart’s absence is not merely electoral; it is deeply personal for many in this central Kerala constituency.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 06:00 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsOommen ChandyKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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