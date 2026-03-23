<p>Kottayam: For the first time in over five decades, an Assembly election in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>is unfolding without Oommen Chandy in the fray, a presence that had long defined the political rhythm of his constituency, Puthuppally, as well as the state.</p>.<p>The Congress stalwart’s absence is not merely electoral; it is deeply personal for many in this central Kerala constituency.</p>.<p>Nearly three years after his demise, a steady stream of visitors continues to arrive at his tomb at St George Orthodox Church near his ancestral home here, offering quiet prayers -- a testament to the bond he shared with ordinary people.</p>.CPI(M) plays down war of words with Congress, calls for stronger I.N.D.I.A. bloc unity.<p>That emotional connection now forms a significant part of the Congress-led UDF’s appeal among voters across the state.</p>.<p>In the bypoll that followed his death, his son, Chandy Oommen, stepped into the political space his father had occupied for decades, securing the seat and, in the process, reaffirming the family's hold over the constituency.</p>.<p>As Kerala heads to the April 9 polls, Chandy Oommen, contesting as the UDF candidate, speaks of continuity rather than change.</p>.<p>But his main rival -- K S Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) --says it is not going to be easy for the Chandy scion this time.</p>.<p>In the 2023 bypoll, the people of Puthuppally translated their sympathy and affection for Oommen Chandy into a margin of over 37,000 votes for his son, surpassing the former CM’s own margin of around 9,000 votes in the 2021 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Chandy Oommen is determined to show that his mandate went beyond sympathy votes. To reinforce confidence, he has chosen to campaign without putting up a single flex board or poster in the constituency.</p>.<p>"Puthuppally has all the basic infrastructure. My father, when he was MLA for 53 years, built Puthuppally from scratch. There are more than 60 big and small bridges. You can study here from LKG to M Tech," Chandy Oommen told <em>PTI Videos</em>.</p>.<p>"Now we have to go to the next level. That includes the development of sports infrastructure and the promotion of religious tourism," he added.</p>.<p>However, the LDF believes that Puthuppally is not an impregnable fortress and remains confident of bringing about change.</p>.<p>They point out that during Oommen Chandy's tenure, they managed to capture most of the panchayats in the constituency and succeeded in reducing his victory margin to below 10,000 votes in the 2021 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Radhakrishnan, the LDF candidate for Puthuppally, is preparing to make his electoral debut in the upcoming polls.</p>.<p>"For the past 55 years, the UDF has continuously won the MLA seat here. The current MLA, as well as his father, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, have represented this constituency".</p>.<p>“He has served as chief minister and also held ministerial positions in various sectors. However, despite all this, the growth of Puthuppally over the last 55 years has not kept pace with Kerala’s overall development. That is a serious concern,” said Radhakrishnan.</p>.<p>"In the last local body elections, the margin between the LDF and UDF was only around 14,000 votes. Over the past three years, the current MLA has not intervened in any major developmental issues in the constituency," he added.</p>.<p>The BJP has also entered the fray, making it a triangular contest. The party has fielded Raveendranath Vakathanam, a party worker for the past 30 years, who says the BJP's growing influence is evident in the constituency and that people are seeking development.</p>.<p>"There is definitely an influence of the BJP here. For the past 12 years, the Centre has been under its rule, and development has reached many states. But Kerala has not utilised that opportunity. The people of Kerala want that development, and it is that aspiration which is driving support towards the BJP and the NDA," said Raveendranath.</p>.<p>After setbacks in the 2020 local body elections, the UDF bounced back strongly in 2025, winning control of seven of the eight grama panchayats in Puthuppally -- a significant boost ahead of the Assembly elections.</p>.<p>The 2021 Assembly election in Puthuppally recorded a voter turnout of around 74.8 per cent. The constituency has a significant Christian population, particularly Syrian Christians, who have traditionally been a key support base for the UDF.</p>.<p>Prominent churches such as St George Orthodox Church and Manarcad St Mary's Jacobite Church are considered socially and politically influential in the region.</p>.<p>Chandy Oommen, who was not given significant recognition in the party’s state leadership compared to other youth leaders, said the party has given him more than he could have asked for.</p>.<p>"What more can the party do for me? I have asked for nothing; they've given me everything. The party has given me the MLA ticket, the opportunity -- every possible chance," he said.</p>