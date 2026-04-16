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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Party leaders should exercise restraint on CM candidate issue: KPCC chief Sunny Joseph

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph reiterated that making Facebook posts supporting any leader at this juncture is not appropriate.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026sunny joseph

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