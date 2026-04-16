<p>Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunny-joseph">Sunny Joseph</a> on Thursday said that the party leaders and workers should exercise restraint on the issue of who should be the CM candidate of the Congress as the high command will decide it after the Assembly poll results come on May 4.</p>.<p>A similar view was expressed by senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-muraleedharan">K Muraleedharan</a> who said that it was inappropriate for party leaders to make comments or social media posts supporting anyone as Chief Ministerial candidate at this stage.</p>.<p>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Joseph told a TV channel that senior party leaders should set the example by showing restraint and not openly announcing their views on who should be the chief minister if the UDF wins.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Christian outreach efforts proving to be counterproductive .<p>"I am not against anyone expressing their views on the issue, but they should do it among themselves and discreetly and not openly," he said in response to some party leaders, including former KPCC president K Sudhakaran, making statements favouring Congress general secretary K C Venugopal as CM candidate.</p>.<p>He said that such public expression of their views would create discontent among the people who expect unity in the Congress.</p>.<p>"Now is not the apt time to make such views public. My humble request to everyone in the party is to remain silent and be patient till the results come and the high command takes a decision," he emphasised.</p>.<p>During and after the election, senior leaders including Muraleedharan had directed Congress members to refrain from discussions on the Chief Ministerial candidate until the results are declared.</p>.<p>“Such a discussion is unnecessary. The decision on the CM candidate will be made at the right time,” Muraleedharan said while speaking to reporters here.</p>.<p>He also recalled Rahul Gandhi’s advice during the election campaign that in a group dance, everyone should move together, and it is inappropriate for individuals to take different steps.</p>.<p>He reiterated that making Facebook posts supporting any leader at this juncture is not appropriate.</p>.<p>“There is a procedure for CM selection. After the election, a meeting of MLAs will decide the parliamentary party leader. The election picture will be clear by May 4 evening, after which the party high command will take a decision,” he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: LDF’s K K Shailaja vs UDF’s Sunny Joseph makes Peravoor a key political battleground.<p>He added that unnecessary noise should be avoided until then.</p>.<p>“I think the party high command will give a direction in this regard. My opinion is that we should not give a bad impression to the public,” he said.</p>.<p>On Venugopal’s name being discussed as a Chief Ministerial candidate despite not contesting the election, Muraleedharan said there is currently no discussion on his candidature.</p>.<p>“Now, no one’s name is being considered. Only after the election results are out will such discussions take place,” he said.</p>.<p>Muraleedharan said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> fought the election as a team and that all ally parties will have a role if the front emerges victorious.</p>.<p>“It was Team UDF and it will continue like that,” he said.</p>