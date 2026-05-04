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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Path of fighting for democracy always long, arduous: Congress on poll results

The Congress failed to make a mark in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:30 IST
CongressKeralaIndian PoliticsDemocracyKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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