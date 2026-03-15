<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Just ahead of announcement of the dates for Assembly elections, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has rolled out a host of sops ranging from pension to over 10,000 farmers and 50 per cent concession in traffic rule fines.</p><p>The Cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to bring 10,115 farmers to the Rs. 2,000 pension scheme for marginal farmers. </p>.From CM Pinarayi Vijayan to footballer Sharafali: CPI(M) unveils Kerala poll lineup.<p>Those who crossed the age of 60 after 2021 are the beneficiaries. At present only 6,201 farmers are included in the scheme.</p><p><br>The Cabinet also decided to offer 50 per cent concession in traffic violation fines imposed before December 2024 and are still pending payment. The concession has been offered as an amnesty effective till April 30.</p><p>It was also decided to allow 1,857 new posts of teachers in government and aided schools, which will bring relief to teachers who were under threat of losing jobs.</p><p>As many as 13 more families have been allowed homes at the township for landslides affected in Wayanad apart from the recent decision to give Rs one lakh assistance for buying items required for their home to the families allotted houses in the township.</p><p>While Cabinet meetings are usually held once a week on Wednesday, in the last week, it met three times, which also witnessed a slew of sops like enhanced compensation for man-animal conflict, which is one key issue in this election.</p>