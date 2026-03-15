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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Pinarayi Vijayan government rolls out a host of sops

The Cabinet decided to bring 10,115 farmers to the Rs. 2,000 pension scheme for marginal farmers.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala electionskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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