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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Poonjar constituency sees new contest as P C George enters fray as BJP candidate

George's entry into the BJP came after a bitter fallout with his once-strong Muslim support base in Erattupetta, a key part of the constituency dominated by the Christian faithful.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsP C GeorgeKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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