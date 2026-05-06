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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Posters against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur following LDF's rout

The CPM suffered one of the worst ever defeats as it could win only 26 of the 77 seats it contested. LDF total seats also came down to 35 from 99
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayankannurLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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