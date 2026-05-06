<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Resentment in the CPM as well the CPI in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-assembly-polls-2026">Kerala </a>over the rout faced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the assembly elections has started coming out.</p> <p>While CPM senior leader from Kannur and state committee member P Jayarajan fired the first salvo through a social media post, poster campaigns against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> and CPM state secretary M V Govindan appeared in Kannur seeking a leadership change.</p> <p>The CPM suffered one of the worst ever defeats as it could win only 26 of the 77 seats it contested. LDF total seats also came down to 35 from 99. </p> <p>A flex board appeared at Kolayad in Kannur seeking a leadership change. It projects P Jayarajan and former MLA and state secretariat member M Swaraj as the future leaders of the party. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Left's lone bastion slips away as CPI(M) suffers one of the biggest defeats.<p>Jayarajan said in a social media post that unless the degenerations that are caused to communists while getting involved in parliamentary politics were corrected, the trust of people in the party would suffer. He also said that the criticisms and opinions of party supporters should be seriously considered by the leadership.</p> <p>CPI, the second largest party in the LDF also suffered a major blow winning only eight seats, also stressed the need for introspection. An in-depth analysis is required to find why the Communist parties are losing even in their string holds. Corrective measures are required to ensure that the communist parties remain relevant, an editorial in CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' said.</p> <p>Meanwhile, there are reports that Vijayan may keep off from the opposition leader post by taking moral responsibility for the debacle faced in the elections. Instead former finance minister K N Balagopal could be considered as leader of opposition.</p> .Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as Kerala CM after LDF debacle.<p>Pinarayi who reached Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday from Kannur did not use his official vehicle even as he is continuing as caretaker chief minister.</p> <p>The party leadership will be meeting soon to discuss the election outcome and future measures.</p> <p>While three of the CPM rebel candidates won from party strongholds of Kannur and Alappuzha, the party also lost many of its strongholds like Trikaripur in Kasargod. CPM had never lost Trikaripur from where communist stalwarts like E M S Namboodiripad had won. But in this election Sandeep Varier who joined the Congress from BJP won the seat.</p>