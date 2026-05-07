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Public figures in Kerala openly support V D Satheesan for Congress CM amid internal party power struggles.
Key points
• Public backing for Satheesan
Known personalities like filmmaker Bhadran and environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan publicly endorse V D Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala.
• Open letter campaign
An open letter to Rahul Gandhi under 'Concerned citizens of Kerala' is circulating on social media, urging the Congress high command to support Satheesan.
• Leadership in UDF victory
Satheesan is credited with leading the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to a thumping victory in the Assembly elections.
• Criticism of Congress high command
Public figures argue that denying Satheesan the CM post would be a political blunder and a hijacking of the people's mandate.
• Internal power tussle
The article highlights the intensifying power struggle within the Kerala Congress for the Chief Minister position.
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:07 IST