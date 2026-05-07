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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Public figures openly throw weight behind V D Satheesan in Chief Minister race

An open letter to Rahul Gandhi under the banner 'Concerned citizens of Kerala' that is doing the rounds on social media supporting Satheesan as the CM is also being widely endorsed by many known persons.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:07 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Public figures openly throw weight behind V D Satheesan in Chief Minister race

In one line
Public figures in Kerala openly support V D Satheesan for Congress CM amid internal party power struggles.
Key points
Public backing for Satheesan
Known personalities like filmmaker Bhadran and environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan publicly endorse V D Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala.
Open letter campaign
An open letter to Rahul Gandhi under 'Concerned citizens of Kerala' is circulating on social media, urging the Congress high command to support Satheesan.
Leadership in UDF victory
Satheesan is credited with leading the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to a thumping victory in the Assembly elections.
Criticism of Congress high command
Public figures argue that denying Satheesan the CM post would be a political blunder and a hijacking of the people's mandate.
Internal power tussle
The article highlights the intensifying power struggle within the Kerala Congress for the Chief Minister position.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndiaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsLDFUDFV D Satheesankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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