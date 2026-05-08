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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Race for CM : Risk of losing Lok Sabha seat poses a key hurdle for KC Venugopal

In case Venugopal becomes the Chief Minister, he will have to vacate the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsCongressKerala Newskerala politics

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