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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Rahul Gandhi alleges 'LDF-BJP collusion' as Kerala campaign heats up

"There are actually only two parties fighting in Kerala polls -- the UDF and the LDF-BJP partnership," the Lok Sabha opposition leader charged.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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