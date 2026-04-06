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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi, Vijayan 'arrogant'; slams LDF's 'Who Else' campaign

Addressing an election rally at Mala here, Gandhi said the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala were a fight between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF, which he alleged was being aided by the BJP.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiPinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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