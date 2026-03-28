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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Ramesh Chennithala claims strong anti-incumbency in Kerala, calls CM’s confidence 'fake'

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala said that there was a political wave in favour of the UDF.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanRamesh ChennithalaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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