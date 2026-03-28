<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>’s confidence about returning to power was “fake” and claimed there was strong anti-incumbency in the state.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, Chennithala said that there was a political wave in favour of the UDF.</p>.<p>He accused the LDF government of repeatedly burdening the public, alleging that electricity charges were increased four times, bus fares five times, and that water charges and land registration costs were also hiked.</p>.<p>He said that the UDF was aiming to get 100 seats in the Assembly elections and that all alliance partners are working towards achieving it.</p>.<p>“The overconfidence shown by the chief minister is a fake one that of a defeated person,” he said.</p>.<p>Citing the UDF’s performance in recent elections, Chennithala claimed it reflected a public desire for a change in government.</p>.<p>He further alleged that a tacit understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP, which he claimed began in 2021, has strengthened in the current election.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF to form govt, Ramesh Chennithala will be CM, says Congress leader P J Kurien.<p>“In 2021, Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan had a direct understanding. Modi wants a Congress-free India, while Vijayan wants to continue in power. Their interests align in this election,” he said.</p>.<p>He alleged that BJP votes were transferred to CPI(M) candidates in several constituencies in 2021, helping the Left retain power.</p>.<p>Chennithala also pointed to the seat allocation within the NDA, alleging that allies like Twenty20 and BDJS were given multiple seats to facilitate the transfer of votes to LDF.</p>.<p>“This is to ensure that BJP votes are transferred easily to CPI(M). Many candidates of NDA allies are not even known to voters,” he claimed.</p>.<p>He urged secular voters to reject such arrangements, alleging that every vote for the BJP would ultimately benefit the CPI(M).</p>.<p>Chennithala also alleged that the chief minister shifted campaign strategies after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>“He initially focused on issues like the CAA, and when that did not yield results, moved towards programmes like the Global Ayyappa Convention. Now he is attempting majority appeasement, but it will not succeed,” he said.</p>.<p>He asserted that the Congress and the UDF are contesting as a secular force.</p>.<p>He further alleged that the CPI(M) has understandings with organisations like the SDPI and PDP in several constituencies.</p>.<p>Referring to the Manjeshwar constituency, he said UDF candidate A K M Ashraf would secure a decisive victory and ruled out any chances for BJP leader K Surendran.</p>.<p>Chennithala also reiterated his allegation of a Rs 700 crore scam in the procurement of software for primary cooperative societies in Kerala, and said those responsible would face action if the UDF comes to power.</p>