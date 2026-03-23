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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Ramesh Pisharody hits back at Thomas Isaac's 'joker' remark, says ‘have culture, won’t reply in same tone'

CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac apologised to Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody for referring to the actor as a 'joker' contesting from Palakkad.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:31 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Thomas IsaacKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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