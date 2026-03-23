<p>Palakkad: Ramesh Pisharody, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> candidate in Palakkad for the April 9 Assembly poll, said he would not respond in the same tone to senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpim">CPI(M)</a> leader T M Thomas Isaac's remarks on fielding a comedian actor, asserting that he has "culture".</p><p>Later that day, CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac apologised to Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody for referring to the actor as a "joker" contesting from Palakkad.</p><p>On Sunday, the former finance minister, reacting to the UDF's allegation that CPI(M) and BJP had entered into a deal in the Palakkad constituency, had said such claims were being made because the Congress had fielded a 'joker' instead of a widely accepted candidate.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Pisharody said he was not willing to reply to a senior leader like Isaac at the same level.</p><p>Isaac, reacting to the UDF's allegation that CPI(M) and BJP have entered into a deal in the Palakkad constituency, had said such claims were being made because the Congress had fielded a comedian instead of a widely accepted candidate.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Oommen Chandy’s legacy put to test in Puthuppally as son faces triangular contest.<p>"Congress, which ruled the country, has given the freedom to express opinions. We have the right to comment on others. Let him make his comments using that freedom," Pisharody said.</p><p>However, when asked whether he too has the same freedom of speech, Pisharody said he also has "culture".</p><p>"Culture is not something you get through protests," he said.</p><p>He recalled the contribution of artistes associated with the Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC) in popularising the communist movement in the state.</p><p>"Since when have these leaders started opposing art and artists? I don't know why people who do not stand with them are seen with hostility," he said.</p><p>Pisharody said he has been in the field of art for the past 26 years, performing on over 3,000 stages, acting in more than 50 films and scripting two movies.</p><p>"I have conducted myself well in the field of art so far. I expect the same in politics, too, so that the coming generation does not see it as a bad platform. That is why I am not replying in the same manner," he said.</p><p>He added that he respects Isaac as a senior political leader.</p><p>Isaac, while speaking to reporters, said that he was apologetic about his statement, noting that the remark had hurt the Congress candidate.</p><p>"I did not mean to say anything against his acting talent," Isaac said. He said his comment was made in a political context.</p><p>Isaac said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia and Palestine was a major concern on which both CPI(M) and Congress have taken positions.</p><p>"I criticised the attitude of not bothering about such relevant matters. With such a stand, will they get secular voters in Palakkad?" he said.</p><p>He said his remark came in response to allegations of a CPI(M)-BJP deal in Palakkad.</p><p>"LDF is going to win there. It is the acceptance of their defeat behind this deal claim," he said.</p><p>On NDA candidate for Palakkad constituency and actor Akhil Marar's remarks that he had done nothing for society, Pisharody said he had not seen the comment and expected him to change his opinion later.</p><p>He also dismissed the BJP's allegation of a lack of development in Palakkad as baseless, saying former MLAs in the constituency had brought in several infrastructure projects.</p>