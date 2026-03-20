<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress camps in Kerala heave a sigh of relief as the inner party issues over candidate selection, which could have even played the spoilsport for the party's prospects in the Assembly elections, have been sorted at quite amicably.</p><p>Congress MPs K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash, who were keen to contest in the polls, finally conceded to the party's general understanding that sitting MPs shall not contest to the Assembly.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections | 'Will contest only if Congress allows': MP K Sudhakaran.<p>The two leaders also stated that the party leadership's decision was final and they would work for the victory of the party in Kerala.</p><p>This indeed brought the Congress back to the right track.</p><p>The inner party issues, which led to delay in finalising the candidates, had even triggered a series of speculations that Sudhakaran may contest as a rebel at his home town Kannur. </p><p>Upset over it Congress supporters even came out in the open against the senior leaders for playing the spoilsport.</p><p>Many had made social media posts criticising Sudhakaran for insisting on the seat instead of working for the victory of the party. Veteran Congress leader A K Antony also rang up Sudhakaran and reminded him that the priority should be to bring back the Congress to power in Kerala as well as to prevent a third term for the Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front. </p><p>Resentment was also brewing among other coalition parties in the United Democratic Front (UDF). With issues being settled amicably, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that a section of media was trying to create a narrative that all was not well in the Congress. He even alleged that a section of the media were acting at the behest of the CPI(M).</p><p>Satheesan said that compared to earlier years, seat sharing among the UDF coalition partners as well as selection of Congress candidates went off quite smoothly this time. He also reiterated that team UDF would ensure a thumping victory by securing over 100 seats in the 140-member Assembly.</p><p>The UDF could indeed finalise all the candidates ahead of the LDF as well as BJP-NDA. The last date for filing nominations for the April 9 polls in Kerala is March 23.</p><p>After the impressive performance of the Congress-led UDF in the recent local body election, the UDF is pinning high hopes of winning the Assembly polls. Hence many sitting MPs were keen to return to Kerala politics.</p>