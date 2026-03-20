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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Relief for Congress as dissidence is doused

Many had made social media posts criticising Kannu MP K Sudhakaran for insisting on the seat instead of working for the victory of the party.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala electionskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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