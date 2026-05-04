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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live | Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Kerala's political fate will be decided on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly elections begins, bringing to a close an intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA. Catch all the latest updates of the high stakes contest here on DH!
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live | Counting of votes for the high stakes triangular fight to begin at 8 am
Published 03 May 2026, 22:56 IST