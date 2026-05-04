Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live | Pinarayi Vijayan trailing in Dharmadom constituency
Kerala's political fate will be decided on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly elections begins, bringing to a close an intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA. Catch all the latest updates of the high stakes contest here on DH!
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live |Pinarayi Vijayan trailing in Dharmadom constituency
09:1204 May 2026
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live | 'The politics of Kerala will change decisively': BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar
VIDEO | Kerala election result: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar (@RajeevRC_X) said,
"I don't want to say anything about the results. Let us wait for the election results to be fully out before I comment. However, I certainly want to take this opportunity to wish all… pic.twitter.com/pTimSDy4HZ