Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Satheesan's popularity giving him edge over Venugopal for CM choice?

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As AICC observers are scheduled to hold meetings with elected members of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in Kerala on Thursday for deciding the Chief Minister, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> camps are hopeful of gaining support of more members in view of his increasing popularity.</p><p>AICC observer Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken reached Kerala by Wednesday evening.</p><p>While AICC general secretary K C Venugopal reportedly claims that he got the support of over 50 of the 63 elected members, some members who were believed to be his loyalists were learnt to be in touch with Satheesan.</p><p>Satheesan camps were also learnt to be insisting that AICC observers should have a one on one meeting with the elected members so that they could freely convey their choice.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | A race among popularity, seniority and clout for CM post in Kerala .<p>According to a Congress local leader, the scenario has entirely changed after the historic victory of UDF. </p><p>"During the candidate selection, Venugopal indeed got an upper hand as he was then the most powerful person from Kerala. But the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-udf-balances-celebration-and-govt-talks-as-congress-cm-race-intensifies-3991498">huge popularity and mass suppor</a>t that Satheesan is receiving after UDF's thumping victory indeed made him the most influential leader now. Hence, many elected members could also be carried away by it," he said.</p><p>AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/congress-kerala-victory-adds-to-deepa-dasmunsis-winning-run-in-south-india-3991100">Deepa Dasmunsi's statement on Thursday</a> that consultations would be held with coalition partners also brings cheers to Satheesan camps as Indian Union Muslim League, which is the key coalition partner, already openly backed Satheesan.</p><p>The huge receptions being received by Satheesan could also influence the CM selection process.</p><p>Meanwhile, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala called on party top leaders including Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday.</p><p>Chennithala, who is in charge of the party in Maharashtra, said that the meeting was related to selection of Maharashtra DCC presidents and no talks with regard to Kerala CM selection happened. He added that the leaders congratulated all who worked for the party's thumping victory in Kerala.</p><p>AICC observers are likely to meet senior leaders like A K Antony also.</p>