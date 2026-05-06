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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Satheesan's popularity giving him edge over Venugopal for CM choice?

Satheesan camps were also learnt to be insisting that AICC observers should have a one on one meeting with the elected members so that they could freely convey their choice.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalV D SatheesanKerala CongressKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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