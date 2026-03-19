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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Shashi Tharoor says he is not CM probable

Tharoor also said that while he would be happy with a majority, a figure between 85-100 seats would be good for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the 140-member assembly.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:07 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Shashi Tharoor says he is not CM probable

In one line
Shashi Tharoor clarifies he is not a CM candidate in Kerala 2026 polls, emphasizing party-driven leadership over individual faces.
Key points
Tharoor's role
Tharoor stated he is not a CM probable and is not contesting, focusing on statewide campaigning for UDF rather than a specific constituency.
UDF strategy
UDF aims for 85-100 seats in the 140-member assembly, using cricket analogies to describe their campaign against LDF.
Congress approach
Congress prefers a party-driven campaign over a single leader, leveraging its strong grassroots presence in Kerala.
Election timing criticism
Tharoor criticized the early poll date (April 9) as rushed, suggesting it favors incumbent LDF and other state governments.
Key statistics
140
Kerala assembly seats
85-100
UDF target seats
April 9
Polling date
Three weeks
Campaign period
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:07 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsShashi TharoorKerala elections

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