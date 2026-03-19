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Shashi Tharoor clarifies he is not a CM candidate in Kerala 2026 polls, emphasizing party-driven leadership over individual faces.
Key points
• Tharoor's role
Tharoor stated he is not a CM probable and is not contesting, focusing on statewide campaigning for UDF rather than a specific constituency.
• UDF strategy
UDF aims for 85-100 seats in the 140-member assembly, using cricket analogies to describe their campaign against LDF.
• Congress approach
Congress prefers a party-driven campaign over a single leader, leveraging its strong grassroots presence in Kerala.
• Election timing criticism
Tharoor criticized the early poll date (April 9) as rushed, suggesting it favors incumbent LDF and other state governments.
Key statistics
Three weeks
Campaign period
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:07 IST