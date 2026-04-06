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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | SIR outcome poses a fresh hurdle for BJP at Manjeshwar

As BJP former state president K Surendran again enters the electoral fray, the increase in voters following the Special Intensive Revision has come as a fresh challenge.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaIndia PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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