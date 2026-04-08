<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Wednesday entered the mandatory silence period ahead of the April 9 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a>, with candidates and party workers making last-ditch efforts to reach out to voters through door-to-door visits and personal contacts.</p><p>After nearly a month-long campaigning period, a total of 2.71 crore voters would exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 883 candidates in the crucial polling for the 140-member Assembly to be held on Thursday.</p><p>With high-decibel campaigning ending on Tuesday evening, the focus has now shifted to quiet, direct voter engagement, as candidates seek to secure support from all sections of voters in their constituencies.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Free Uber rides, halwa -- steps taken by EC to turn voting by youth in Kerala into celebration.<p>Prohibitory orders have been imposed in sensitive constituencies to prevent any untoward incidents, while distribution of polling materials is being carried out across the state from Wednesday morning.</p><p>According to the Election Commission, campaigning through public meetings, rallies, media interactions and election-related interviews is strictly prohibited during the silence period to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders.</p><p>In an advisory, the Commission directed star campaigners and political leaders to refrain from addressing the media through press conferences or interviews on poll-related matters during this period. Of the total 2.71 crore voters, 1.32 crore are men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters.</p><p>The contest is primarily among three fronts -- the CPI(M)-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA.</p><p>The state's Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, has said that all arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of polls.</p><p>A total of 30,495 polling stations have been set up across Kerala, including 24 auxiliary booths created following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he said.</p><p>These additional booths are located in Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: All eyes on impact of polarisation bids by parties .<p>Among the polling stations, 352 will be managed entirely by women and 37 by persons with disabilities, Kelkar said.</p><p>He added that 140 distribution and collection centres have been established, while counting will take place at 140 strongrooms and 43 locations.</p><p>As part of security measures, around 2,000 persons identified as potential troublemakers have been placed under preventive detention. Authorities have also executed about 11,000 non-bailable warrants and removed over 3,400 social media posts for alleged violations of poll norms.</p><p>The conclusion of public campaigning on Tuesday evening saw a vibrant display of political mobilisation across the state, with roadshows, rallies and processions filling town centres, marked by party flags, drum beats and slogan-shouting workers.</p><p>Apart from traditional canvassing, political parties also relied heavily on television, print media and social media platforms to reach voters during the campaign period.</p>