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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State enters silence campaigning phase; Candidates make last-mile outreach

After nearly a month-long campaigning period, a total of 2.71 crore voters would exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 883 candidates.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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