<p>New Delhi: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led alliance securing a big win in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Monday congratulated UDF leaders and workers for a well-run campaign, and said the state now has a government with a vision to harness both potential and talent.</p>.Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 | UDF makes historic comeback in Kerala, BJP reopens account with three seats.<p>According to the Election Commission website, the UDF was leading or had won over 95 seats and poised to win a comfortable majority in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The Congress-led alliance is set to form government after 10 years of LDF rule in the state.</p><p>In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign."</p><p>"As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon," he said.</p>