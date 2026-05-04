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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State has UDF govt with vision to harness talent, potential: Rahul Gandhi

According to the EC website, the UDF was leading or had won over 95 seats and poised to win a comfortable majority in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:12 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:12 IST
India NewsKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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