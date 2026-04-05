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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State heading towards financial bankruptcy under LDF: Siddaramaiah

'Kerala’s debt has now reached around 30% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is a sign that the state is heading towards financial bankruptcy,' Siddaramaiah said.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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