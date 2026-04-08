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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State readies itself to vote, 3-cornered contest as BJP hopes to make inroads

The state has around 2.71 crore voters and a total of 883 candidates are seeking mandate. Among the 2,71,42,952 voters, 1,39,21,868 are female, 1,32,20,811 male and 273 third-gender.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:23 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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