<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has alleged that a strong room in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kozhikode">Kozhikode</a> where <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electronic-voting-machines">electronic voting machines</a> (EVMs) of the assembly elections were kept was opened on Monday flouting norms.</p><p>The returning officer however stated that it was not the room where EVMs are kept that was opened. Another nearby room where election records were kept was opened to update data in the software from the records. It was done in the presence of agents of candidates, the returning officer said.</p><p>Congress MP M K Raghavan said that even state government officials who were on election duty entered the room. Moreover, the room was opened before the candidate reached there. </p>.RJD seeks enhanced security of strong rooms housing EVMs, writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar.<p>As per norms the entire premises where the EVMs are kept should be sealed and only security personnel should be allowed to enter the premises. Hence it has to be viewed seriously and stringent action should be taken against those involved, he said.</p><p>Congress district president Praveen Kumar said that opening the room ahead of the counting was against the norms and hence a complaint would be filed. He also said that it could be suspected as a bid to sabotage the election results. </p><p>The incident took place at the JDT Islam school in Kozhikode where EVMs used at Perambra assembly constituency are stored.</p><p>IUML candidate Fathima Thahiliya said that even as she was informed on Tuesday morning that the room need to be opened, the room was opened by the time she reached the place.</p>