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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Strong room in Kozhikode with EVMs was opened, UDF alleges

As per norms the entire premises where the EVMs are kept should be sealed and only security personnel should be allowed to enter the premises.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKozhikodeUDFEVMsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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