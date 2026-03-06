<p>Thrissur: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural GasSuresh Gopi on Sunday alleged that there was “mischief” to disrupt the distribution of LPG supplies in Kerala during the election period, drawing a parallel with the disruption of the 2024 Thrissur Pooram.</p>.<p>He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Pooram Exhibition 2026 here.</p>.<p>“In the commercial sector, directions were issued to allocate 20 per cent of the total supply, with district collectors empowered to oversee its implementation. However, civil supplies officials curtailed this 20 per cent allocation during the election period. It is an attempt to disrupt gas supply similar to the disruption of Pooram,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Gopi said the attempt did not succeed as he had intervened.</p>.<p>“I have issued orders that 20 per cent LPG supply should be provided to hotels, and collectors have been asked to implement it. What we need are courageous collectors,” he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the situation in West Asia, he said Iran had communicated its conditions for ending the conflict not to any other country but to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>“There may be people who have issues with that, and it is natural,” he added.</p>.<p>He said that the chief ministers of all states and the administrators of Union Territories had already been tasked with measures to address the LPG situation.</p>.<p>To ensure household supply, certain restrictions were imposed on LPG use in community kitchens and restaurants, he said.</p>.<p>He also noted that such crises had occurred in the past, citing instances of diesel stockpiling during the Kuwait war.</p>.<p>“Did we criticise prime ministers then? Understand that we are not engaged in a war in West Asia,” he said.</p>.<p>Gopi asserted that no political narrative would succeed in dividing or demoralising people, warning that such attempts would ultimately fail.</p>.<p>He said supervision for LPG distribution in the state rests with the Chief Minister, who has delegated it to the 14 district collectors.</p>.<p>“If there is any lapse even now, it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister and his 14 collectors,” he said.</p>.<p>Gopi added that a “war room” has been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, with state heads of public sector petroleum companies present to address the issue.</p>.<p>On the Pooram disruption, he said his statement on the matter is currently before the Kerala High Court.</p>.<p>He also claimed that in a 2025 review meeting, the Chief Minister had stated that the 2024 Pooram disruption was due to the “immature behaviour” and inexperience of officials.</p>.<p>“This was stated by the Chief Minister. Beyond that, there is no need for any affidavit from political heavyweights,” Gopi said.</p>.<p>The police interventions in the Thrissur Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies had taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April 2024.</p>.<p>For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs. </p>