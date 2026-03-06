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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Suresh Gopi alleges ‘mischief’ to disrupt LPG supply during polls

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Pooram Exhibition 2026 here.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 19:05 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 19:05 IST
India NewsKeralaSuresh GopiKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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