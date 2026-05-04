Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Team UDF's century brightens 'captain' V D Satheesan's chance to be Chief Minister

The Leader of Opposition could be the key choice to the post as he successfully led UDF by reiterating that 'team UDF' will win over 100 seats.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 13:40 IST
CongressKeralaKerala NewsK C VenugopalRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanK Muraleedharankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us