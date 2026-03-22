<p>The Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram is grabbing much attention in this Kerala assembly election not just because the BJP is pinning high hopes of winning back its maiden seat, but also due to the high profile candidate - technocrat turned politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar.</p><p>Chandrasekhar, is on a mission not just to reopen the saffron party's account in Kerala, but to lead the BJP to emerge as a decisive force in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.</p>.'Why no Hindu MLA?': BJP candidate booked over 'communal' remark in Kerala.<p>Chandrasekhar himself announced his candidacy in Nemom close on the heels of the BJP coming to power in Thiruvananthapuram city corporation for the first time in December. Even as BJP's O Rajagopal won the seat in 2016, BJP failed to retain the seat in the 2021 election.</p><p>Even as Chandrasekhar lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his maiden electoral battle in Thiruvananthapuram in 2024 Lok Sabha election, he gave a tight fight to Tharoor by bringing down Tharoor's victory margin to 16,077 from 99,989 in 2019, despite having no political experience in Kerala till then.</p><p>It indeed helped in his elevation as BJP Kerala president last year. Even as he has his roots in Kerala, he was settled in Bengaluru. He also became a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka and also served as minister of state for electronics and IT.</p><p>Despite hurdles like lack of fluency in Malayalam, Chandrasekhar managed to gain control of the party that was facing intense groupism. His direct links with the party top brass in Delhi too helped.</p><p>As Chandrasekhar enters the electoral fray by highlighting BJP's development agenda, his supporters are also highlighting his entrepreneurial profile to boost his image. </p><p>However, a counter campaign is going on highlighting certain allegations pertaining to his family business BPL Mobile. Congress camps are also framing Chandrasekhar as a 'parachute leader'.</p><p>With assets worth over Rs 93 crore, sixty-one year old Chandrasekhar will be one of the richest candidates in Kerala.</p>