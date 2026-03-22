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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Technocrat turned politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar eyes Nemom constituency

Chandrasekhar himself announced his candidacy in Nemom close on the heels of the BJP coming to power in Thiruvananthapuram city corporation for the first time in December.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsKeralaRajeev ChandrasekharKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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