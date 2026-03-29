<p>Thrissur: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday held a high-energy roadshow in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thrissur">Thrissur</a> as part of the NDA’s Assembly poll campaign, drawing thousands of people and turning the event into a vibrant cultural spectacle.</p>.<p>The roadshow began near the District Hospital on Swaraj Round, and traversed through the heart of the city before culminating near Bini Heritage hotel here, covering around 900 meters.</p>.<p>The massive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/roadshow">roadshow</a> virtually transformed the cultural capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> into a sea of party flags, cheering supporters and curious onlookers.</p>.<p>Party sources estimated the turnout to be around 50,000.</p>.Case registered over abusive comment on Police Facebook post in Kerala's Thrissur.<p>Braving the evening heat, people gathered along both sides of the route hours in advance, waving, chanting slogans and capturing the moments on their mobile phones as the Prime Minister greeted them from a decorated open vehicle.</p>.<p>Prominent NDA candidates in Thrissur district, including Padmaja Venugopal and K K Anish Kumar, took part part in the roadshow along with the Prime Minister.</p>.<p>Union minister Suresh Gopi, who represents Thrissur constituency in Lok Sabha, was also there in the open vehicle with Modi.</p>.<p>Dressed in traditional attire and a saffron cap, the Prime Minister waved at the enthusiastic crowd who showered him with flowers.</p>.<p>A large number of women and children were part of the onlookers who waited on the roadside for hours to catch a glimpse of Modi.</p>.<p>The roadshow route resembled a moving cultural pageant, with artistes performing traditional art forms including Kummatti Kali, the famed Pulikali with its tiger-painted dancers, the graceful Margamkali, a traditional Syrian Christian artform and the classical grandeur of Kathakali.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Battle of Beypore: CPI(M)’s Mohammed Riyas faces P V Anvar’s challenge in Left fortress.<p>The performances, held in specially erected podiums on the roadside amidst the crowd, drew applause and added to the carnival-like atmosphere.</p>.<p>Earlier, Modi arrived at the Kuttanellur helipad, where he was received by senior BJP-NDA leaders.</p>.<p>Later, he travelled by road to the starting point of the roadshow.</p>.<p>He came to Thrissur after attending a public rally in neighbouring Palakkad district.</p>.<p>The massive event is part of the BJP-led NDA’s intensified election campaign in Kerala, where the alliance seeks to end its electoral drought in a state long dominated by the LDF and UDF.</p>.<p>Ahead of the April 9 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assembly-elections">assembly polls</a>, the coalition is attempting to expand its footprint by combining high-decibel political outreach with local cultural connections.</p>