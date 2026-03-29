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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Thrissur turns saffron as PM Modi's roadshow draws over 50,000 people

The massive roadshow virtually transformed the cultural capital of Kerala into a sea of party flags, cheering supporters and curious onlookers.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsKeralaPM ModiRoadshowKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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