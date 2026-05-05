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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Tough task ahead for Congress with 3 top contenders for CM post

The team of observers going to Kerala is likely to get the legislature party to pass a resolution authorising the central leadership to finalise the name for the chief minister.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:02 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 18:02 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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