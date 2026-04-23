<p>In Kerala, CPI(M)’s Pinarayi Vijayan holds the record of being in the chair of Chief Minister for the longest period without a break – 3,260 days (till April 23). </p><p>CPI’s C Achuthamenon follows him with 2,364 days. Among the ministers, A K Saseendran holds the record with 2,975 days followed by K Krishnankutty 2,676 days. Both were ministers in Vijayan’s two governments.</p><p><strong>Special election</strong></p><p>The 1965 Assembly election in Kerala is peculiar for one reason. The polls were necessitated following the fall of the R Shankar-led Congress government through a no-confidence motion. After the polls, no party or alliance were in a position to form the government. The Assembly could not be constituted as a government could not be formed. One of the winners was a filmmaker Ramu Karyat, who could not officially become an MLA as the Assembly was dissolved.</p>