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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Trivia: The CM who holds the record of being in chair for longest period without a break

Pinarayi Vijayan, the incumbent CM holds the record of being in the chair for the longest period without a break.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 14:02 IST
KeralaKerala Newstriviakerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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