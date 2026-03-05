<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Causing more troubles for the ruling CPI(M) in poll-bound Kerala, former MLA and prominent leader of Palakkad district P K Sasi was expelled from the party on Thursday soon after he attended a meeting of rebel members of the party and raised serious allegations against the party district secretary.</p><p>Sasi alleged that CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu was having a very bad track record and many in the party were doing illicit liquor business by misusing their influence in the party. He also alleged that party local leaders were chosen during liquor parties.</p>.Fresh trouble for CPI(M)? PK Sasi quits as KTDC chairman citing 'personal reasons'.<p>Within hours, CPI(M) announced the expulsion of Sasi from the party. Babu challenged Sasi to prove the allegations against him. Babu also said that the illegal activities of Sasi and amassment of illegal wealth would be exposed soon. </p><p>Sasi, who was a former MLA of Shornur in Palakkad, earlier faced suspension from the party in 2018 following sexual harassment allegation by a woman member. Subsequently, he was denied a seat in the 2021 elections and was also removed from elected posts of the party. But he was made chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation in 2021. Sasi had quit the post last month citing 'personal reasons'.</p><p>There are strong rumours that the Congress-led United Democratic Front could field him at Shornur, which is a stronghold of CPI(M).</p><p>Meanwhile, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran said that the Congress would back CPI(M) dissident V Kunhikrishnan if he contested from Payyannur in Kannur.</p><p><br>Kunhikrishnan, who was a former Kannur district committee member of CPI(M), was expelled from the party in January after he openly raised martyr fund swindling allegation against party local leader and Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan.</p><p>The fresh developments add up to the troubles the CPI(M) was already facing.</p>.Resentment brews in Kerala CPI(M) over snubs to seniors.<p>While senior leader and former minister from Alappuzha G Sudhakaran announced on Wednesday that he was not renewing party membership due to the neglect being shown towards him by party leadership, resentment is brewing in the party of alleged attempts to sideline former health minister K K Shailaja by denying her sitting seat as well as the moves to give a sure seat to party state secretary M V Govindan's wife P K Shyamala, who is a local leader also.</p>