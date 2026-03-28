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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Two EC officials relieved of poll duties over BJP seal issue

The decision was taken following an inquiry into the incident conducted by Additional CEO P B Nooh, IAS, a statement from EC said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsBJP CongressChief Election CommissionerKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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