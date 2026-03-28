<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Saturday sent the Deputy CEO and a section officer back to their parent departments over an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">EC</a> document sent to political parties that bore a BJP seal.</p>.<p>The decision was taken following an inquiry into the incident conducted by Additional CEO P B Nooh, IAS, a statement from EC said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CEO, EC officials colluding with CPI(M), govt over 'seal' row, alleges BJP.<p>Based on the inquiry report, the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer and the section officer were relieved of their election-related duties and sent back to their parent departments, the statement added.</p>.<p>The controversy surfaced after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> flagged the issue on the social media platform 'X', sharing an affidavit attached to a March 19, 2019, letter sent to political parties that bore the BJP Kerala seal instead of the Election Commission’s official seal.</p>.<p>The EC had termed it a “purely clerical error” and said it had been rectified immediately.</p>.<p>It also said that the official responsible for the error had been placed under suspension.</p>