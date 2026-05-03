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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF allies leave Chief Ministerial choice to Congress

Dasmunshi said speculation over the UDF’s chief ministerial face was more pronounced on social media than within the party.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia PoliticsUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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