<p>Thiruvananthapuram: AICC general secretary and Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi on Sunday said UDF allies had left the decision on the chief ministerial candidate to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in the event of the front coming to power.</p>.<p>The Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> were held on April 9 and the results will be declared on May 4.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Dasmunshi said discussions had been held with alliance partners on the issue and they had conveyed their willingness to abide by the Congress party’s decision.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress refrains from discussing CM faces before results.<p>"We have consulted the allied partners. They have given a clear opinion that whatever the Congress decides, they will go with that," she said.</p>.<p>Dasmunshi said speculation over the UDF’s chief ministerial face was more pronounced on social media than within the party.</p>.<p>"In the Congress party and among our allies, everyone knows there is a procedure. After the results are out, the party will follow its established process. The high command will take the final decision after consultations with the elected MLAs," she said.</p>.<p>She said party workers and supporters were free to express their views, but such claims held no significance as the party would adhere to its formal process.</p>.<p>The Congress in Kerala has witnessed growing debate over its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Assembly election results, with senior leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal among those being discussed for the post.</p>