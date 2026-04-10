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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF carried out 'campaign of lies' during polls: LDF convener Ramakrishnan

Ramakrishnan claimed that the lies spread by the UDF were actively taken up by the news media, which also tried to justify the same.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 05:47 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian politcsLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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