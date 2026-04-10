<p>Kozhikode: LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Friday alleged that the Congress-led UDF carried out a campaign of lies and personal attacks against rivals in the Kerala Assembly polls, which concluded a day ago.</p>.<p>Ramakrishnan claimed that the lies spread by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> were actively taken up by the news media, which also tried to justify the same.</p>.<p>He also claimed that personal attacks and character assassinations were carried out against rivals, including himself, on social media by the opposition.</p>.<p>The LDF convener, who contested from the Perambra Assembly constituency, said that he only spoke about the development carried out by the Left during its 10-year rule and the same was clearly visible.</p>.<p>"The development work worth around Rs 1,950 crore carried out in Perambra was there for everyone to see," he told reporters.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala records higher voter turnout; LDF, UDF confident of sweeping victory, BJP predicts hung assembly.<p>Similar claims were made by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> leader Kadakampally Surendran, who contested from Kazhakootam constituency.</p>.<p>Surendran alleged that he faced cyber attacks and a communal campaign, especially from the BJP.</p>.<p>He claimed that the BJP and the UDF worked together to attack him.</p>.<p>Regarding the Sabarimala gold loss issue, in connection with which he has faced accusations, he said that it was not discussed that much in his constituency and people there were of the view that he was being falsely implicated in that case.</p>.<p>Both Ramakrishnan and Kadakampally expressed confidence of winning from their respective seats and the LDF getting a third term. </p>