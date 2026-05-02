Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | UDF eyes return after a decade, LDF hopes to defy anti-incumbency under Pinarayi Vijayan

The BJP has been targeting at least ten seats and emerge as a decisive player in Kerala assembly.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsPinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us